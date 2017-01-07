Everything you need to know for Anaheim 1

The new Monster Energy Supercross season kicks off Saturday night from the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California with the 450SX and 250SX West riders competing for the first time in 2017.

While both Stewart brothers – James and Malcolm – are without rides heading into the new year, there will still be plenty of strong riders looking to stop Ryan Dungey from winning three titles in a row. Among those are names such as Ken Roczen, who now races for Honda, Eli Tomac, who won the Monster Energy Cup back in October, and Cooper Webb, who moved up from 250s during the offseason.

Here’s everything you need to know for tonight’s race:

Tune-in: 9:30 p.m. ET – FS1

Race schedule:

10:05 p.m. ET – 250SX West Heat 1 – 5 minutes plus one lap

10:18 p.m. ET – 250SX West Heat 2 – 5 minutes plus one lap

10:31 p.m. ET – 450SX Heat 1 – 5 minutes plus one lap

10:44 p.m. ET – 450SX Heat 2 – 5 minutes plus one lap

11:06 p.m. ET – 250SX West LCQ – 3 minutes plus one lap

11:15 p.m. ET – 450SX Semi 1 – 4 minutes plus one lap

11:25 p.m. ET – 450SX Semi 2 – 4 minutes plus one lap

11:45 p.m. ET – 450SX LCQ – 3 minutes plus one lap

12:01 a.m. ET – 250SX West Main – 15 minutes plus one lap

12:31 a.m. ET – 450SX Main – 20 minutes plus one lap

Track:

Weather:

57 degrees under partly cloudy skies; no chance of rain (according to weather.com)

Defending race winners:

450SX: Jason Anderson

250SX West: Cooper Webb