Driver dies in crash during California Mille

A driver from Honolulu was killed in a crash during the California Mille on Tuesday.

The driver hit a tree in a 1939 Jaguar at around 2:30 p.m. on State Route 128, reported the California Highway Patrol. The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car during the impact.

Ai Origake of Honolulu – a passenger during the incident – was critically injured during the incident and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors of the crash.

The California Mille – inspired by the Mille Miglia – is an annual vintage car tour that runs 1,000 miles through the back roads of California. This was the 27th running of the event.