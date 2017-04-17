Dodge Hellcat carries burnout all the way into seventh gear

Before the Hellcat gets completely overshadowed by the new Dodge Demon, this one had just one more stunt to perform.

A video from Poland showing a Hellcat carrying a burnout all the way through seventh gear has gone viral, thanks to a post on the Cars thread on Reddit.

We at FOX Sports do not encourage these activities, but we are glad to see it was at least carried out on a quiet road with a clear line of sight and that the driver made sure to cross the intersection when the light was green.