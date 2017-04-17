Dodge Hellcat carries burnout all the way into seventh gear

Samuel Reiman

Before the Hellcat gets completely overshadowed by the new Dodge Demon, this one had just one more stunt to perform.

A video from Poland showing a Hellcat carrying a burnout all the way through seventh gear has gone viral, thanks to a post on the Cars thread on Reddit.

We at FOX Sports do not encourage these activities, but we are glad to see it was at least carried out on a quiet road with a clear line of sight and that the driver made sure to cross the intersection when the light was green.