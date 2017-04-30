Demolition drag racing is a thing, and it’s awesome.

Simply put, it’s a normal drag race with one extra rule: You must hit your opponent before the finish line.

This can be as simple as trading paint, pit maneuvering, or sitting at the starting line, forcing your opponent to do a U-turn around the Christmas tree and come to you.

The above demolition drag race took place at the Cleetus and Cars 2017 event at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida between four cars.

Unfortunately for these vehicles, there was seemingly no museum that wanted to take them after the event, so instead they all just got crushed by a monster truck.