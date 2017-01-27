Daly Gets Last-Minute Rolex 24 Opportunity

Conor Daly went from testing on Tuesday and Wednesday to getting an opportunity with Oreca FLM09 in the Prototype Challenge class for this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Conor Daly just got an unexpected but welcoming extended stay in Florida.

Daly, who was at Sebring International Raceway the past two days, received a last minute call from friend Peter Baron asking if he’d be avalible to drive for the Oreca FLM09 team this weekend in the Rolex 24 Hours Race at Daytona International Raceway.

Sean Rayhall, James Dayson, Alex Popow and Scott Mayer will join Daly on the Prototype for the two day race this year.. He replaces fellow IndyCar driver, Sebastian Saavedra who tested the car but never committed to anything further.

Deal Done

While Daly was testing in Sebring, he came into the pits to have a change made to his racecar when he asked for his phone and that’s when he saw the messages from Peter he told NBC Sports.

“I’m in the pits in-between runs, and I ask my crew to hand me my phone,” Daly told NBC Sports. “I look down and all of a sudden there’s a few messages from Peter asking if I was available to drive. It’s a great opportunity and I figured I’d jump at it.”

Daly said he’d have to get back to Baron after his test at Sebring was done first.

“So I texted him back with a selfie of me in the car and said I’d get back to him once I was done, and here I am. I was just talking to [Starworks teammate] Robert Wickens the other day and here he is in the other car.”

Daly has not competed in the race since 2014 with RSR Racing which also raced in the Prototype Cars.

Daly will have to adjust to his new car quickly however as there is just two practice sessions to go until the race begins Saturday afternoon, with the practices beginning at:

— 9:20-9:40 a.m.: Practice 5-Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge

— 10-11 a.m.: Practice 4-WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

