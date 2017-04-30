Dalton Sargeant laps entire field in ARCA race at Salem

SALEM, Ind. (AP) Dalton Sargeant lapped the entire field Sunday in a dominating victory in the ARCA Racing Series event at Salem Speedway.

Sargeant rallied to get back on the lead lap on the high-banked 0.555-mile oval, then pulled away for his second career victory in the stock-car series. He became the first ARCA winner to lap the field since David Stremme in 2006 at Michigan International Speedway. ”My crew chief, Chad Bryant, just kept reiterating, `Take your time. Just race the race track.’ And it paid off,” Sargeant said. ”This is definitely a difficult race. Our No. 77 Big Tine Cunningham Ford was amazing. I’m looking forward to Talladega.”

Gus Dean was second in a Toyota, and Kyle Weatherman third in a Chevrolet.

