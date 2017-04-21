Cruise ship to feature Ferrari-branded racetrack

The Pacific GP is making a return!

Kind of.

This summer, the luxury cruise ship Norwegian Joy will make her maiden voyage, featuring some neat amenities for her 3,850 passengers.

Those amenities include three casinos, an open-air laser tag course, hovercraft bumper cars, waterslides and – our favorite – a Ferrari-branded racetrack with 10 electric go-carts.

The racetrack has been in the works for a little while, but the Ferrari branding only recently came aboard when Norwegian Cruise Line partnered with Scuderia Ferrari Watches on Monday.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy is one of the 10 largest cruise ships ever built, and the company’s first ship built for the Chinese market.

But if you can’t make the trip out to China, don’t worry. The luxury cruise ship market is very competitive and innovative. Now that Norwegian Joy has a racetrack, we can be sure more cruise liners will soon follow suit.