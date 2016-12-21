Cool car of the week: Subaru Outback

Usually when we write about a particularly cool car, it’s something geared towards high performance or mega luxury, but this week’s cool car is much more utilitarian and we mean that in a good way.

The Subaru Outback is a midsize station wagon that stands out in a sea of me-too crossovers and small SUVs in a number of ways, almost all of which are good. In general, Subaru occupies some of the niche that Saab once did, producing thoughtful cars for people who want something a little bit different than what everyone else drives.

The Outback is comfortable and roomy, and can carry a large amount of cargo in the rear, more than many small SUVs that are actually bigger outside. Like all Subaru models, it features full-time all-wheel drive, which is especially handy this time of year.

All told, Subaru offers six different versions of the Outback, starting with the base 2.5i at $26,520, ranging all the way up to the 3.6R Touring at $39,070.

Each Outback model with the 2.5 designation is powered by a capable and fuel efficient 2.5-liter, 175-horsepower horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine, while the 3.6 models have a six-cylinder, 256-horse engine that displaces 3.6 liters.

Our tester, a 2.5i Premium ($28,570 base price), had plenty of pep and delivered 28 miles per gallon in mixed city/highway driving, right on the EPA estimates.

One of the key competitive advantages the Outback has is how Subaru has configured the option list.

The mid-level 2.5i Premium comes with cloth seats and not a lot of frills, but you can add the easy-to-use navigation system and an excellent suite of safety features — Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist technology with steering-responsive fog lights and high-beam assist headlights, plus blind spot detection/rear cross traffic alert system, including lane change assist — without having to pay for the Limited model.

On many cars, to get the nav system and the best safety features, you have to pay for the top-end model. Not so with the Outback, and that’s very cool.

Speaking of safety, the Outback is an Insurance Institute of Highway Safety Top Safety Pick when equipped with the EyeSight package. Consumer Reports also gave the Outback excellent ratings in its road test review.

On the road, the Outback is pleasant to drive. Outward visibility is outstanding and the ride and handling are good. By design, this isn’t a sports car — if you want that, get the Subaru BRZ — but it imparts confidence to the driver. It’s easy to maneuver in traffic, easy to park and doesn’t seem to have many bad habits.

One area where Subaru has really picked up its game is interior ergonomics. Where Subarus once seemed kind of quirky inside for the sake of being quirky, the new Outback is practical and driver friendly. The nav system is simple to use and clean to look at. The controls are where they should be, with everything operating intuitively.

This is a car that you jump behind the wheel of for the first time and it will feel like an old friend right away.

The best way to describe the 2017 Outback is to say it feels like a car that has everything you need and nothing you don’t. It’s not fly or flashy, but it’s comfortable, safe, affordable and possesses kind of a counter-culture nerd chic about it.

In short, it’s the kind of car that will make its owners feel like they chose wisely and spent well. And right now, Subaru has some killer lease deals that make the Outback and other models even more attractive.

Vehicle type: Four-door station wagon

Drive: All-wheel

Engine: 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder

Horsepower: 175

Torque: 174 lb.-ft.

Transmission: CVT

Wheelbase: 108.1 inches

Length: 189.6 inches

EPA fuel mileage: 25 city/32 highway/28 combined