College students build chainsaw-powered tricycle

Samuel Reiman

College students can come up with some ingenious inventions, and this is definitely one of our favorites.

Simply put, the guys at ThisDustIn took an ordinary tricycle – built for toddlers – welded some reinforcements and sprockets onto it, and then attached a chainsaw (minus the blade) on for power.

Voila! You now have the first ever chainsaw-powered tricycle.

At this point, you may be wondering what the guys did for brakes.

The answer is simple: Nothing. Flintstone power all the way.

Still, the guys were able to turn plenty of heads around campus, and now I definitely want to build one myself, even if it doesn’t have any brakes.