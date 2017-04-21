College students build chainsaw-powered tricycle

College students can come up with some ingenious inventions, and this is definitely one of our favorites.

Simply put, the guys at ThisDustIn took an ordinary tricycle – built for toddlers – welded some reinforcements and sprockets onto it, and then attached a chainsaw (minus the blade) on for power.

Voila! You now have the first ever chainsaw-powered tricycle.

At this point, you may be wondering what the guys did for brakes.

The answer is simple: Nothing. Flintstone power all the way.

Still, the guys were able to turn plenty of heads around campus, and now I definitely want to build one myself, even if it doesn’t have any brakes.