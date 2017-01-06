Car narrowly avoids spectators in dramatic Dakar Rally flip

Carlos Sainz’ 2017 Dakar Rally came to an end on Thursday when the 2010 event winner crashed out during the fourth stage.

Trying to make up for lost time, Sainz lost control of his Peugeot 3008DKR as he closed in on the end of the special stage. He and co-driver Lucas Cruz were then sent on a tumble down into a ravine, almost collecting two spectators as they did so.

A spectator standing further down the track caught more of the roll.

While both Sainz and Cruz were ultimately OK, their Peugeot was heavily damaged and they were forced to retire from the event.

Here’s Dakar Rally’s official race update as of the completion of the fourth stage: