Busch spoils Elliott’s run at Dover for 2nd straight win (Oct 1, 2017)

DOVER, Del. (AP) Kyle Busch spoiled Chase Elliott’s run at his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory, taking the lead with two laps left to win Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Elliott led 138 laps and seemed poised to break through and reach victory lane for the first time in 70 career starts. Busch seemed to have the fresher tires on the No. 18 Toyota and reeled in Elliott down the stretch. Busch gave a ho-hum race a thrilling ending and won for the second straight week.

Busch won for the fourth time and is hot at the right time as NASCAR’s playoffs head into the second round.

Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne were eliminated as the playoff field was cut from 16 to 12.

Elliott was second, followed by 11-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.

