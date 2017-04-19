British F4 driver loses both legs after horrific accident at Donington Park

Billy Monger, 17, lost both his legs after being involved in a serious crash at Donington Park in England during an F4 race.

The story of the amputation emerged through a crowdfunding effort on the site, JustGiving.com in an attempt to raise £260,000 to accomdate his life-altering injuries.

The talented racing prodigy has raised slightly more than £50,000 so far.

During Sunday’s race at Donington Park, Monger’s view was blocked when he was running wide-open and didn’t see the stationary car of Patrick Pasma stopped on the track in front of him.

After the horrific crash, it took nearly 90 minutes to remove Monger from the car where he was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.