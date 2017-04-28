Billy Monger thanks supporters following his horrific crash

Billy Monger has thanked his supporters following his horrific crash.

The 17-year-old British racing driver was involved in a serious incident earlier this month at Donington Park in England when he hit a stationary car during a British F4 race.

It took an hour for Monger to be extracted from the car. He was airlifted to Queens Medical Centre where both of his legs were amputated.

On Tuesday, Monger sent out his first tweet since his crash, thanking the marshals and medics as well as his friends and family and all of his supporters following his dramatic crash.