BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– NEW YORK – Nearly two decades after the height of the Steroids Era, baseball is on track to break the season record for home runs with nearly two weeks left in the season.

– MIAMI – Following an extended road trip because of Hurricane Irma, the Marlins and slumping Giancarlo Stanton return home to face the New York Mets. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– NEW YORK – In a series opener with big wild-card implications, the New York Yankees play the surprising Minnesota Twins in a potential AL playoff preview. Game starts 7:05 p.m.

– FRISCO, Texas – Ezekiel Elliott is accused by a Hall of Famer of quitting on the Cowboys late in a 42-17 loss at Denver. Coach Jason Garrett does little afterward to dispute that notion.

– EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants hope to have Odell Beckham Jr. for their home opener when they face the Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Star tight end Greg Olsen is out with a broken foot. Who on the Panthers will account for his great productivity?

– There are no good college football wins on Twitter. A running theme is the insistence that any result is more an indictment of the losing team than an accomplishment by the winner.

– TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 1 Alabama opens SEC play against a Vanderbilt team that doesn’t at all look like a pushover. It’s the Crimson Tide’s first true road game.

– CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 2 Clemson looks like it has the stuff for the College Football Playoffs after a dominant win against rival Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

– ATHENS, Ga. – They share a nickname and league. Little else. Now, No. 11 Georgia and No. 17 Mississippi State meet in a game that may have a huge impact on the SEC race.

– Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel says he has plenty to prove after ”two mediocre seasons.” He is just 20 and motivated to become more of a leader. He is among the NHL players to watch.

– LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Marc Leishman allowed himself to dream of being among the best, even when that looked a long way off. On Sunday, he won the BMW Championship by five shots.

– SONOMA, Calif. – IndyCar has its first American champion in five years and an opportunity to attract a younger fan base with Josef Newgarden.

– JOLIET, Ill. – Martin Truex Jr. might be the driver to beat. He showed in NASCAR’S playoff opener at Chicagoland that the road to the title goes through him.

– SINGAPORE – In three races, Sebastian Vettel has dropped way behind Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One title chase. Vettel crashed out on the first lap of the Singapore Grand Prix.

– MADRID – Just when Ousmane Dembele was starting to get used to his role as Neymar’s replacement with Barcelona, the young forward injures his thigh is out for up to four months.