BC-AP Sports Preview Digest
Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:
– NEW YORK – Nearly two decades after the height of the Steroids Era, baseball is on track to break the season record for home runs with nearly two weeks left in the season.
– MIAMI – Following an extended road trip because of Hurricane Irma, the Marlins and slumping Giancarlo Stanton return home to face the New York Mets. Game starts 7:10 p.m.
– NEW YORK – In a series opener with big wild-card implications, the New York Yankees play the surprising Minnesota Twins in a potential AL playoff preview. Game starts 7:05 p.m.
– FRISCO, Texas – Ezekiel Elliott is accused by a Hall of Famer of quitting on the Cowboys late in a 42-17 loss at Denver. Coach Jason Garrett does little afterward to dispute that notion.
– EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants hope to have Odell Beckham Jr. for their home opener when they face the Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Game starts 8:30 p.m.
– CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Star tight end Greg Olsen is out with a broken foot. Who on the Panthers will account for his great productivity?
– There are no good college football wins on Twitter. A running theme is the insistence that any result is more an indictment of the losing team than an accomplishment by the winner.
– TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 1 Alabama opens SEC play against a Vanderbilt team that doesn’t at all look like a pushover. It’s the Crimson Tide’s first true road game.
– CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 2 Clemson looks like it has the stuff for the College Football Playoffs after a dominant win against rival Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.
– ATHENS, Ga. – They share a nickname and league. Little else. Now, No. 11 Georgia and No. 17 Mississippi State meet in a game that may have a huge impact on the SEC race.
– Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel says he has plenty to prove after ”two mediocre seasons.” He is just 20 and motivated to become more of a leader. He is among the NHL players to watch.
– LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Marc Leishman allowed himself to dream of being among the best, even when that looked a long way off. On Sunday, he won the BMW Championship by five shots.
– SONOMA, Calif. – IndyCar has its first American champion in five years and an opportunity to attract a younger fan base with Josef Newgarden.
– JOLIET, Ill. – Martin Truex Jr. might be the driver to beat. He showed in NASCAR’S playoff opener at Chicagoland that the road to the title goes through him.
– SINGAPORE – In three races, Sebastian Vettel has dropped way behind Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One title chase. Vettel crashed out on the first lap of the Singapore Grand Prix.
– MADRID – Just when Ousmane Dembele was starting to get used to his role as Neymar’s replacement with Barcelona, the young forward injures his thigh is out for up to four months.
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED