BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– The NHL playoffs resume with three games: Toronto at Washington (7 p.m.); Nashville at Chicago (8 p.m.); Calgary at Anaheim (10:30 p.m.).

– LAS VEGAS – Gerard Gallant is hired as the first coach the Vegas Golden Knights. He was let go as coach of the Florida Panthers in November after 22 games.

– Maybe Warriors-Cavaliers Part III isn’t a sure thing for the NBA Finals. Golden State has a healthy Kevin Durant and looks ready, but Cleveland appears vulnerable.

– Capsule previews and predictions for the NBA’s eight opening series. The NBA playoffs start Saturday.

– ORLANDO, Fla. – The Magic fire general manager Rob Hennigan. Orlando went 29-53 and has missed the playoffs for five years.

– ATLANTA – After a 20-year stay at Turner Field, the Atlanta Braves begin a new chapter Friday night. They open SunTrust Park in their home opener against the San Diego Padres.

– HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Matt Kuchar, fourth at last week’s Masters, highlights the start of the RBC Heritage. Just five of the world’s top 25 are playing.

– KAPOLEI, Hawaii – Paula Creamer and Mi Hyang Lee share the lead entering the second round of the LPGA Lotte Championship.

– NEW YORK – Kelsey Plum of Washington is expected to be the No. 1 pick by San Antonio in the WNBA draft. Draft starts 7 p.m.

– BOSTON – Ben Beach started running the Boston Marathon on a whim as a college freshman in 1968. He is on the verge of becoming the first person to run the race 50 consecutive times.

– ALAMEDA, Calif. – If the Raiders need a handbook on how to handle the next few seasons as a lame duck in Oakland, they might do well to turn to the Houston Oilers of 1995-96.

– A look at this weekend’s soccer in Europe: Chelsea closes in on Premier League title; Barcelona, trailing Real Madrid by three points, hosts Real Sociedad; recently sold AC Milan faces rival Inter.

– MUNICH – One Borussia Dortumund player says the psychological impact of the bomb attack on the team bus didn’t sink in until he returned home to his wife and son.

– Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso is confident he can quickly get up to speed for the Indianapolis 500, even though he has never raced in IndyCar or on a superspeedway.

– SAKHIR, Bahrain – This season’s revamped Formula One is living up to the hype: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have won a race, and Mercedes and Ferrari are even in the standings.