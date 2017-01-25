BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Wednesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– GENEVA – Usain Bolt loses one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter. The IOC says Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

– Even the least cynical of track fans could peer through the smoke screen that enveloped Jamaica’s anti-doping program and recognize not everything was right. Eventually, that was bound to ensnare Usain Bolt, whose reach goes well beyond his own island but who is still losing one of his nine Olympic golds because of the problems down there.

– MELBOURNE, Australia – The last time Serena Williams and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni played each other, nearly two decades ago at Wimbledon, they were both precocious teenagers just starting their tennis careers. Now, the two 30-something women will meet again in the semifinals of the Australian Open, a tournament that’s starting to have a distinct throwback feel.

– MELBOURNE, Australia – Another Roger vs. Rafa final is still in the mix at an Australian Open with an almost retro vibe. They’re on opposite sides of the draw, and each is a semifinal win away from a classic showdown at Melbourne Park. Roger Federer faces Stan Wawrinka while Rafael Nadal faces Grigor Dimitrov.

– CLEVELAND – With superstar LeBron James challenging his teammates and urging the front office to make more moves, the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who have lost five of their past seven games, host the Sacramento Kings. Game starts 7 p.m.

– WACO, Texas – A night after three of the top four in the AP poll lost, No. 5 Baylor goes for a fourth straight win since its only loss in a visit from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 2-1 against ranked teams in Big 12 play. Game starts 8 p.m.

– SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods has more comebacks that most players in the field at Torrey Pines have PGA Tour victories. His ninth return to the PGA Tour follows his longest layoff.

– CHARLOTTE, N.C. – No driver was more eager to participate in NASCAR’s tedious preseason media events than Dale Earnhardt Jr. After missing half of last season with a concussion, NASCAR’s most popular driver is thrilled to be doing all the housekeeping involved with the start of the year.

– NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Nashville Predators have stepped up to help stop violence against women with a new ad featuring All-Star P.K. Subban and captain Mike Fisher, and money from Thursday night’s game against Columbus will go to support a Nashville-area program.

– NEW YORK – Brent Musburger is calling it a career at ESPN after being the play-by-play man in the booth at sporting events enjoyed by millions of Americans, most prominently when he was the lead voice for CBS Sports in the 1980s.