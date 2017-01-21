Australian drag racer killed at South Coast Raceway

Australian Supercharged Outlaws racer Chris Stewart had died following an incident at South Coast Raceway in Portland West, Victoria.

Stewart, a second-generation racer, was competing during an Australian National Drag Racing Association (ANDRA) event when the incident occurred. All of the remaining racing events have been cancelled for the weekend.

No additional information has been made available.

A statement from ANDRA read:

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of ANDRA drag racer Chris Stewart.

“Chris Stewart, a second-generation racer was competing at South Coast Raceway.

“All remaining racing has been cancelled for the weekend.

“The Stewart family have requested privacy during this time and we ask that their wishes be respected.

“On behalf of the Australian National Drag Racing Association we pass on our sincere condolences to the Stewart family, crew and friends.”