Alleged drunk driver crashes $385,000 Ferrari into ravine

An Austin-area man has been charged with a DWI after driving his rare Ferrari into a ravine.

KVUE reports that witnesses saw 28-year-old James Sidney Allen driving over 100 mph on Red Bud Trail through West Lake Hills at 2:30 am last Friday when he failed to make a sharp turn. The Austin Fire Department says the car went airborne for 40 feet and flipped through the air before hitting the ground 40 feet below the road.

Image: Austin Fire Department

There were three passengers stuffed into the two-seat sports car at the time of the incident, but all escaped with only minor injuries.

The 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale is (or was) valued at $358,000. On Facebook the Fire Department said “nothing good” happens when you try to make your limited edition Ferrari fly, adding the hashtag #thisisnotferrisbuellersdayoff, a reference to a scene in the film “Ferris Beuller’s Day Off” that ends with a classic Ferrari flying out of a house and into the woods below.

Article originally on FoxNews.com