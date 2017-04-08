All the incidents from the caution-filled WeatherTech race at Long Beach

Saturday’s BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach featured incidents from the very first lap all the way to the final turn.

The first caution flew before Lap 1 was even complete when the No. 62 Ferrari spun the No. 22 Tequila Patron ESM machine. The No. 66 Ford GT also sustained damage in the ensuing incident.

And here's what put us under caution the first time. Race control called no action. #BUBBAGP pic.twitter.com/ZN6QBxbgQq — IMSA (@IMSA) April 8, 2017

Trouble also struck the No. 5 Action Express Racing machine due to inter-class traffic to bring out the third caution of the race:

Here's what happened to bring out the third FCY. #BUBBAGP pic.twitter.com/jyCWrGDkqD — SPEED (@SPEED) April 8, 2017

Before the field even hit the halfway point, the fourth caution of the race flew when the No. 66 Ford GT was turned by the No. 911 Porsche. The Ford was having difficulties getting going again and the hairpin turned into a parking lot.

Traffic Jam! Nowhere for anyone to go in the hairpin. #BUBBAGP pic.twitter.com/7QcntMKTs7 — SPEED (@SPEED) April 8, 2017

When the field went back racing, it was the No. 24 BMW leading the field back to green overall after a round of stops. Meanwhile, there was a hard-fought battle going on in the Prototype class for second position which ended when the No. 31 Cadillac DPi slammed into the wall while running third.

The last caution of the race is a bit harder to explain. The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing machine and No. 50 Mercedes had already won Protoype and GT Daytona respectively, while it looked like the No. 3 Corvette was going to lead home a Corvette 1-2 finish. However, an ambitious move by a Lexus had led to three cars tangling and a stack-up in the final turn, which stopped the No. 3 Corvette from making it through the turn. So, the No. 4 Corvette snuck on by and took the race win.