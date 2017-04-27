Alexis DeJoria withdraws from NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

NHRA Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria will not compete at this weekend’s eighth annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, N.C. due to a family matter.

Chad Head will step behind the wheel of DeJoria’s Kalitta Motorsport Tequila Patron Toyota Funny Car this weekend instead. DeJoria’s team adds that the 39-year-old California native, who sits 11th in the points entering Charlotte, aims to be back behind the wheel as soon as possible.

Coverage of Sunday’s Final Eliminations begins at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.