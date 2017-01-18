AJ Foyt Racing switching to Chevrolet in 2017

The rumors were confirmed on Tuesday that AJ Foyt Racing will compete with Chevrolet engines and aero kits in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series.

The two new Foyt drivers – Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz – who both drove Hondas in 2016, will get their first chance behind the wheel in Chevy equipment at a private test session at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway later this month.

“I am looking forward to what will be a new chapter for us that involves returning to an old friend in Chevrolet,” said Larry Foyt, the team president, and A.J. Foyt’s son. “There are a lot of changes happening within our team this offseason and I won’t minimize the challenges, but I see a lot of potential with our plan.”

Team owner A.J. Foyt’s last race as an Indy car driver at the 1992 Indianapolis 500 came with Chevrolet equipment. It wasn’t the last time he drove a Chevy at Indy, though.

In 2011, he took to the track in the Chevrolet Camaro pace car for the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2011. The last time Foyt Racing drivers were in Chevrolet equipment was when they used Chevy engines in 2005 with grandson A.J. Foyt IV behind the wheel.

After it was announced in October that Chip Ganassi Racing made the change from Chevrolet to Honda, the anticipation rose that Foyt would announce the switch.

“I’m glad to be back with Chevy,” said A.J. Foyt. “I’ve had a lot of success with them in the past and I’m looking forward to more success in the future.”