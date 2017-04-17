When is the next race? Samuel Reiman @samuelreiman Apr 17, 2017 at 9:59a ET This weekend No fewer than five racing series are in action this weekend. Scroll down to see all the start times for the next race of each racing series. NASCAR XFINITY Series - Bristol Saturday, April 22 - 12:30 p.m. ET - FS1 LAT Photographic Monster Energy Supercross - Salt Lake City Saturday, April 22 - 10 p.m. ET - FS2 Supercross Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Bristol Sunday, April 23 - 1:30 p.m. ET - FOX LAT Photographic IndyCar Series - Barber Sunday, April 23 - 3 p.m. ET - NBCSN LAT Photographic NHRA - Houston Sunday, April 23 - 5:30 p.m. ET - FS1 NHRA Formula One - Russia Sunday, April 30 - 8 a.m. ET - NBCSN LAT Photographic Glenn Dunbar ARCA Racing Series - Salem Sunday, April 30 - MAVTV USA Today FIA WEC - Spa Saturday, May 6 LAT Photographic IMSA WeaterTech SportsCar Championship - CoTA Saturday, May 6 - 7 p.m. ET - FS1 LAT Photographic NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - Kansas Friday, May 12 - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1 LAT Photographic FIA Formula E Championship - Monaco Saturday, May 13 LAT Photographic Next Gallery 21 Starting lineup for the Bahrain GP Start Gallery »