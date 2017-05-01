What’s racing this weekend? Samuel Reiman @samuelreiman May 1, 2017 at 10:46a ET May 5-7 weekend We've got a lot of races coming up this weekend. Here's when they're on TV. ARCA Racing Series Friday - 6 p.m. ET - FS1 The General Tire 200 will serve as the fourth round of the 2017 ARCA Racing Series and its second race of the year on a superspeedway. LIVE USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove FIA WEC Saturday - 8:30 a.m. ET to 10:30 a.m. ET - FS1 Saturday - 10:30 a.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET - FOX Sports GO Saturday - 11:30 a.m. ET to 2:30 p.m. ET - FS2 The WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps serves as the second round of the 2017 FIA WEC season. LIVE LAT Photographic Jakob Ebrey NASCAR XFINITY Series Saturday - 12:30 p.m. ET - FOX The NASCAR XFINITY Series will take to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway for the Sparks Energy 300. LIVE LAT Photographic Logan Whitton IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Saturday - 7 p.m. ET - FS1 All four classes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be in action this weekend for the Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown. Delayed LAT Photographic Regis Lefebure Monster Energy Supercross Saturday - 10 p.m. ET - FS1 Either Ryan Dungey or Eli Tomac will be crowned the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross champion this weekend in Las Vegas. LIVE Supercross Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Sunday - 1:30 p.m. ET - FOX The top NASCAR drivers will take to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway Sunday on FOX. LIVE LAT Photographic Nigel Kinrade NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Sunday - 6 p.m. ET - FS1 Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will all be in action at this weekend's NHRA Southern Nationals in Atlanta. Delayed Next Gallery 14 Gallery: Lap 1 carnage at Phoenix Start Gallery »