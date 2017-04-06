What to watch: Your weekend racing schedule

Samuel Reiman
Weekend racing schedule

It’s easier to list the series that aren’t racing this weekend, so here you go:

-- FIA WEC
-- NHRA
-- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
-- Formula E

As for the rest, here’s how to catch all of this weekend’s racing action.

Supercross
Friday, April 7

-- 2 a.m. ET - Formula One Practice 2 - China - NBCSN

-- 12 p.m. ET - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Practice - Texas - FS1

-- 2:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR XFINITY Practice - Texas - FS1

-- 5 p.m. ET - NASCAR XFINITY Final Practice - Texas - FS1

-- 5 p.m. ET - IndyCar Series Practice 2 - Long Beach - NBCSN

-- 6 p.m. ET - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Qualifying - Texas - FS1

Saturday, April 8

-- 3 a.m. ET - Formula One Qualifying - China - NBCSN

-- 9:30 a.m. ET - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Practice - Texas - FS1

-- 10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR XFINITY Qualifying - Texas - FS1

-- 12 p.m. ET - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Final Practice - Texas - FS2

-- 1 p.m. ET - NASCAR XFINITY Series - Texas - FOX

-- 4 p.m. ET - IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship - Long Beach - FOX

-- 7:30 p.m. ET - IndyCar Series Qualifying - Long Beach - NBCSN

-- 8 p.m. ET - ARCA Racing Series - Nashville - MAVTV

-- 10 p.m. ET - Monster Energy Supercross - Seattle - FS1

Sunday, April 9

-- 1 a.m. ET - Formula One Race - China - NBCSN

-- 11:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR RaceDay - Texas - FS1

-- 1 p.m. ET - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race - Texas - FOX

-- 1 p.m. ET - AMSOIL Arenacross - Sacramento - FS1

-- 4 p.m. ET - IndyCar Series Race - Long Beach - NBCSN

-- 6:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Victory Lane - Texas - FS1

-- 11 p.m. ET - Formula E Street Racers - FS2

-- 11:30 p.m. - Monster Jam World Finals Racing - Las Vegas - FS1

