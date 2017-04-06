What to watch: Your weekend racing schedule Samuel Reiman @samuelreiman Apr 6, 2017 at 10:41a ET Weekend racing schedule It’s easier to list the series that aren’t racing this weekend, so here you go: -- FIA WEC-- NHRA-- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series-- Formula E As for the rest, here’s how to catch all of this weekend’s racing action. Supercross Friday, April 7 -- 2 a.m. ET - Formula One Practice 2 - China - NBCSN -- 12 p.m. ET - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Practice - Texas - FS1 -- 2:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR XFINITY Practice - Texas - FS1 -- 5 p.m. ET - NASCAR XFINITY Final Practice - Texas - FS1 -- 5 p.m. ET - IndyCar Series Practice 2 - Long Beach - NBCSN -- 6 p.m. ET - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Qualifying - Texas - FS1 LAT Photographic Saturday, April 8 -- 3 a.m. ET - Formula One Qualifying - China - NBCSN -- 9:30 a.m. ET - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Practice - Texas - FS1 -- 10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR XFINITY Qualifying - Texas - FS1 -- 12 p.m. ET - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Final Practice - Texas - FS2 -- 1 p.m. ET - NASCAR XFINITY Series - Texas - FOX -- 4 p.m. ET - IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship - Long Beach - FOX -- 7:30 p.m. ET - IndyCar Series Qualifying - Long Beach - NBCSN -- 8 p.m. ET - ARCA Racing Series - Nashville - MAVTV -- 10 p.m. ET - Monster Energy Supercross - Seattle - FS1 LAT Photographic Sunday, April 9 -- 1 a.m. ET - Formula One Race - China - NBCSN -- 11:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR RaceDay - Texas - FS1 -- 1 p.m. ET - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race - Texas - FOX -- 1 p.m. ET - AMSOIL Arenacross - Sacramento - FS1 -- 4 p.m. ET - IndyCar Series Race - Long Beach - NBCSN -- 6:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Victory Lane - Texas - FS1 -- 11 p.m. ET - Formula E Street Racers - FS2 -- 11:30 p.m. - Monster Jam World Finals Racing - Las Vegas - FS1 LAT Photographic Next Gallery 7 Shots from Paris Hilton's visit to the Mexico City ePrix Start Gallery »