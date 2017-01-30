Trail blazers: Gallery of orange F1 cars
1968 McLaren
Bruce McLaren races a McLaren M7A Ford in the 1968 German GP at the Nurburgring.LAT Photographic
1974 Ensign
Vern Schuppan seen leaving the pits in an Ensign-Ford in 1974.LAT Photographic
1981 Arrows
Riccardo Patrese drives an Arrows A3-Ford at the 1981 San Marino Grand Prix in Imola, Italy.LAT Photographic
1988 AGS
Philippe Streiff competes in an AGS JH23-Ford at the 1988 French GP in Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France.LAT Photographic
2000 Arrows
Pedro de la Rosa drives his Arrows during practice for the 2000 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Italy.Getty Images
2006 McLaren (test)
Gary Paffett tests an orange McLaren on Jan. 11, 2006. McLaren did not use this livery for the 2006 racing season.LAT Photographic
2007 Spyker
Adrian Sutil seen driving an orange Spyker F8-VII Ferrari at the 2007 Brazilian Grand Prix.LAT Photographic
2013 Force India
Paul di Resta rounds the turn in his Force India during the 2013 Spanish GP at the Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain.LAT Photographic