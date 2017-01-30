Trail blazers: Gallery of orange F1 cars

1968 McLaren

Bruce McLaren races a McLaren M7A Ford in the 1968 German GP at the Nurburgring.

1974 Ensign

Vern Schuppan seen leaving the pits in an Ensign-Ford in 1974.

1981 Arrows

Riccardo Patrese drives an Arrows A3-Ford at the 1981 San Marino Grand Prix in Imola, Italy.

1988 AGS

Philippe Streiff competes in an AGS JH23-Ford at the 1988 French GP in Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France.

2000 Arrows

Pedro de la Rosa drives his Arrows during practice for the 2000 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Italy.

2006 McLaren (test)

Gary Paffett tests an orange McLaren on Jan. 11, 2006. McLaren did not use this livery for the 2006 racing season.

2007 Spyker

Adrian Sutil seen driving an orange Spyker F8-VII Ferrari at the 2007 Brazilian Grand Prix.

2013 Force India

Paul di Resta rounds the turn in his Force India during the 2013 Spanish GP at the Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain.

