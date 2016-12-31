Top 10 sports car racing cars of 2016

1. Porsche 919 Hybrid

Porsche was again the benchmark in the WEC, with the updated 919 Hybrid claiming six wins out of nine races, including the German manufacturer’s 18th overall Le Mans crown, en route to back-to-back Manufacturers World Championships. Even though the competition had quicker cars at times, reliability issues for the Audi R18 and only occasional flashes from Toyota proved Porsche again had the most well-rounded LMP1 Hybrid in the world.

LAT Photographic

Jakob Ebrey