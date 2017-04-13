Ten funniest Twitter reactions to Alonso’s Indy 500 announcement

First there was this shock announcement...

Whenever a big announcement happens in motor racing happens nowadays, you know Twitter is going to light up about it, and Thursday was no exception.

Following the news that two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso will miss this year’s running of the Monaco GP to race for Andretti Autosport at the Indy 500, many F1 fans and personalities took to social media to share a laugh or two... while some are just after Alonso’s vacant seat at Monaco.