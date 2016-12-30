Ten defining moments from the 2016 F1 season
1. Lewis Hamilton’s bad starts
A theme of the year kicked off right from lights out in Australia, as Lewis Hamilton dropped back to sixth place after starting on pole at the season opener. These poor starts cost Hamilton a bunch of points during the season.Getty Images Getty Images
2. Sebastian Vettel’s bad luck
The Ferrari cars were 1-2 at the completion of the first lap of the 2016 Formula One season, but neither Sebastian Vettel nor Kimi Raikkonen were ever able to take home a win. Collisions between various Red Bull Racing drivers for Vettel didn’t help matters.LAT Photographic Andy Hone
3. Max Verstappen’s golden opportunity
Max Verstappen was given a chance to prove himself when he switched rides with Daniil Kvyat heading into the Spanish GP. When the two Mercedes teammates collided on the opening lap of the race, Verstappen made the most of the opportunity to take home his first win in his first race for Red Bull.Getty Images Getty Images
4. Mercedes' solid strategy
The Mercedes teammates didn’t always lead into Turn 1, but even when they were behind they were able to use strategy to capitalize on the other teams’ shortcomings or mistakes in order to win all but two races of the season.Getty Images Peter J Fox
5. Lewis Hamilton’s comeback
Nico Rosberg shot himself in the foot by aggressively defending against his Mercedes teammate in the final lap in Austria. Hamilton went on to win that race and the next three, ultimately taking over the points lead for the first time after the Hungarian GP.Getty Images Peter J Fox
6. Magnussen woes help Hamilton in Spa
Nico Rosberg could have had a huge points day at the Belgian GP as Lewis Hamilton’s team elected to change parts on his car, dropping him to the back of the grid. However, a hard crash for Kevin Magnussen brought out a well-timed Safety Car for Hamilton, allowing him to finish on the podium.AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images
7. Lewis Hamilton’s fire in Malaysia
This really was the defining moment of the season, as Lewis Hamilton could have easily won the championship had it not been for this. While leading in the closing stages of the Malaysian Grand Prix, Hamilton’s engine expired, not only wiping 25 points off of his slate, but also moving Rosberg up a spot.Getty Images Getty Images
8. Max Verstappen’s stellar drive
As the season came to a close, Max Verstappen reminded us that he will be a force to be reckoned with in the future after carving his way through the field during the Brazilian Grand Prix.Getty Images Getty Images
9. Hamilton gets his act together
Lewis Hamilton was driving at his best at the end of the season, ending it with four consecutive race wins. He will carry that momentum with him heading into 2017, where he will try again to be a four-time Formula One World Champion.Getty Images Getty Images
10. Rosberg wins the championship
After years of playing second fiddle to Hamilton, Rosberg was able to finish second place in the last four races of the 2016 season, which was enough to give him his first and - following the announcement of his retirement - only Formula One World Championship.Peter J Fox Peter J Fox