Starting lineup

Helio Castroneves has taken his second pole position of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series after turning the quickest run during Friday night’s qualifying session at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.

Castroneves will lead a 21-car field to green Saturday night for the first oval race of the 2017 season, with his Team Penske teammate Will Power lined up alongside him.

Here’s the full starting lineup for the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix: