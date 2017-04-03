Shots from Paris Hilton’s visit to the Mexico City ePrix

Samuel Reiman
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, 36, was on hand for the fourth round of the 2016-2017 FIA Formula E Championship at the Mexico City ePrix last weekend.

LAT Photographic Formula E
Checking out the Safety Car

Checking out the Safety Car

Paris Hilton takes a look inside the all-electric BMW i8 Safety Car ahead of the Mexico City ePrix.

LAT Photographic Formula E
Safety Car ride

Safety Car ride

Paris Hilton takes a step inside the Safety Car ahead of the race start with FIA Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag behind the steering wheel.

LAT Photographic Formula E
Race time!

Race time!

Paris Hilton watches the race unfold during the Mexico City ePrix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

LAT Photographic Formula E
Hanging with Chris Zylka

Hanging with Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka watch the action unfold during the Mexico City ePrix.

LAT Photographic Formula E
Trophy presentation

Trophy presentation

Paris Hilton gets ready to present the third-place trophy to Sam Bird following the Mexico City ePrix.

LAT Photographic Formula E
Not the first time

Not the first time

This is not Paris Hilton’s first time at a motor race. Here she’s pictured walking down pit road during the 2010 Monaco GP.

LAT Photographic
Next Gallery
6

Quarterly report: Five best races of 2017 so far
Start Gallery »