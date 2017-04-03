Shots from Paris Hilton’s visit to the Mexico City ePrix Samuel Reiman @samuelreiman Apr 3, 2017 at 2:42p ET Paris Hilton Paris Hilton, 36, was on hand for the fourth round of the 2016-2017 FIA Formula E Championship at the Mexico City ePrix last weekend. LAT Photographic Formula E Checking out the Safety Car Paris Hilton takes a look inside the all-electric BMW i8 Safety Car ahead of the Mexico City ePrix. LAT Photographic Formula E Safety Car ride Paris Hilton takes a step inside the Safety Car ahead of the race start with FIA Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag behind the steering wheel. LAT Photographic Formula E Race time! Paris Hilton watches the race unfold during the Mexico City ePrix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. LAT Photographic Formula E Hanging with Chris Zylka Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka watch the action unfold during the Mexico City ePrix. LAT Photographic Formula E Trophy presentation Paris Hilton gets ready to present the third-place trophy to Sam Bird following the Mexico City ePrix. LAT Photographic Formula E Not the first time This is not Paris Hilton’s first time at a motor race. Here she’s pictured walking down pit road during the 2010 Monaco GP. LAT Photographic Next Gallery 6 Quarterly report: Five best races of 2017 so far Start Gallery »