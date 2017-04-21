Remembering Ayrton Senna’s first Grand Prix win

Celebration

Ayrton Senna arrived back in parc ferme to the cheers of his team, including Team Manager Peter Warr (right). The race had been shortened by three laps - from 70 to 67 - as it had run to the two-hour-long time limit. It was the first “Grand Slam” of Senna’s career - with him taking pole, leading every lap, setting the fastest lap, and winning the race.