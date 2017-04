JustGiving.com

The JustGiving.com crowdfunding account set up for Billy Monger has already hit 680,000 GBP ($870K) in just two days, far exceeding the 260,000 GBP target.

The motor racing community has offered an overwhelming support to Monger following the news that the 17-year-old had both of his legs amputated after a violent crash in a British F4 crash at Donington Park in England last weekend.

Donations can be given at the official JustGiving.com account set up for Billy Monger at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/BillyMonger23