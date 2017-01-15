Photos from Military Appreciation Night at Petco Park
Points leader
Honda rider Ken Roczen entered the night with the points lead in the 450SX Main class.Supercross
No red plate for now
However, it was defending champion Ryan Dungey who emerged as the top qualifier.Supercross
Military Appreciation Night
Many riders were wearing patriotic gear for the night’s event as part of Military Appreciation Night.Supercross
250SX West start
Before the 450SX class raced, the 250SX West class took to the track.Supercross
Battling for position
After a rough start, Shane McElrath battled through the field to take his second consecutive race victory.Supercross
Back-to-back wins
Shane McElrath now has an eight-point lead over Aaron Plessinger after the opening two rounds.Supercross
250SX West podium
Shane McElrath celebrates on the podium alongside Justin Hill (2nd) and Aaron Plessinger (3rd).Supercross
450SX Start
The field races into the first turn at the start of the 450SX Main Event.Supercross
Season so far
Ken Roczen took the lead shortly before the halfway point of the race, but Ryan Dungey was never far behind.Supercross
Rounding out the podium
Meanwhile, Marvin Musquin had a solid race, finishing third place, with Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac rounding out the top 5.Supercross
New guy on top?
Ken Roczen held on ahead of Ryan Dungey to take his second straight win to open the season.Supercross
The rivals
Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey congratulate each other on a hard-fought race.Supercross
450SX podium
Ken Roczen celebrates on the podium alongside Ryan Dungey (2nd) and Marvin Musquin (3rd).Supercross