Photos from Military Appreciation Night at Petco Park

Points leader

Honda rider Ken Roczen entered the night with the points lead in the 450SX Main class.

Supercross

No red plate for now

However, it was defending champion Ryan Dungey who emerged as the top qualifier.

Supercross

Military Appreciation Night

Many riders were wearing patriotic gear for the night’s event as part of Military Appreciation Night.

Supercross

250SX West start

Before the 450SX class raced, the 250SX West class took to the track.

Supercross

Battling for position

After a rough start, Shane McElrath battled through the field to take his second consecutive race victory.

Supercross

Back-to-back wins

Shane McElrath now has an eight-point lead over Aaron Plessinger after the opening two rounds.

Supercross

250SX West podium

Shane McElrath celebrates on the podium alongside Justin Hill (2nd) and Aaron Plessinger (3rd).

Supercross

450SX Start

The field races into the first turn at the start of the 450SX Main Event.

Supercross

Season so far

Ken Roczen took the lead shortly before the halfway point of the race, but Ryan Dungey was never far behind.

Supercross

Rounding out the podium

Meanwhile, Marvin Musquin had a solid race, finishing third place, with Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac rounding out the top 5.

Supercross

New guy on top?

Ken Roczen held on ahead of Ryan Dungey to take his second straight win to open the season.

Supercross

The rivals

Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey congratulate each other on a hard-fought race.

Supercross

450SX podium

Ken Roczen celebrates on the podium alongside Ryan Dungey (2nd) and Marvin Musquin (3rd).

Supercross

