Photos from the 2017 Rolex 24

Samuel Reiman

Lined up

55 cars get gridded up for the 55th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt

Wayne Taylor Racing drivers

(From left) Jeff Gordon, Ricky Taylor, Max Angelelli and Jordan Taylor are racing the No. 10 Cadillac this weekend.

LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt

Getting strapped in

The No. 85 team steps up to the Prototype class for 2017.

LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt

Leading

The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac has been one of the dominant forces at the front of the field during the first half of the race.

LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell

Heating up

A fire erupts underneath the No. 27 Lamborghini during a pit stop. The car was able to return to the race.

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

Night racing

The race started at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and will end at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell

In the pits

The Corvette Racing team serves one of their cars during a routine pit stop.

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

Ford GT

Chip Ganassi Racing has all four of its Ford GTs entered in this weekend's race.

LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell

Fireworks

Fireworks lit up the night sky at Daytona International Speedway at 10 p.m. ET.

LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt

Time lapse

Time lapse photo of the field rushing into Turn 1.

LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt

Next Gallery
10

Overall winners from the last 10 Rolex 24 races
Start Gallery »