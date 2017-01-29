Photos from the 2017 Rolex 24
Lined up
55 cars get gridded up for the 55th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt
Wayne Taylor Racing drivers
(From left) Jeff Gordon, Ricky Taylor, Max Angelelli and Jordan Taylor are racing the No. 10 Cadillac this weekend.LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt
Getting strapped in
The No. 85 team steps up to the Prototype class for 2017.LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt
Leading
The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac has been one of the dominant forces at the front of the field during the first half of the race.LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell
Heating up
A fire erupts underneath the No. 27 Lamborghini during a pit stop. The car was able to return to the race.LAT Photographic Richard Dole
Night racing
The race started at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and will end at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell
In the pits
The Corvette Racing team serves one of their cars during a routine pit stop.LAT Photographic Richard Dole
Ford GT
Chip Ganassi Racing has all four of its Ford GTs entered in this weekend's race.LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell
Fireworks
Fireworks lit up the night sky at Daytona International Speedway at 10 p.m. ET.LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt
Time lapse
Time lapse photo of the field rushing into Turn 1.LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt