Ladders for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals ladders

The lineups are set for Sunday's Final Eliminations following two days of qualifying at the zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, N.C.

Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Courtney Force (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were the fastest qualifiers in their respective classes for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Since two drivers get to go through after each four-wide race, a strong qualifying performance may not mean as much as usual at this weekend's unique event, which could provide some opportunities for drivers who have had a rough start to the 2017 season.

Catch final eliminations coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.