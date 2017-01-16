Looking back at A.J. Foyt’s career on his 82nd birthday
A.J. Foyt's racing career
A.J. Foyt is the only driver in history to win the Indy 500, Daytona 500, 24 Hours of Daytona and 24 Hours of Le Mans.The Enthusiast Network The Enthusiast Network
Early success
A.J. Foyt started racing in 1953 and made his first Indy 500 start in 1958. In just his fourth start at the historic event, A.J. Foyt won the 1961 Indianapolis 500. He had won the USAC championship in 1960, and successfully defended his title the following season.RacingOne/ISC Archives via Getty Images ISC Archives via Getty Images
Second Indy 500 win
A.J. Foyt’s second Indy 500 win came in 1964 during a season, in which he would win 10 out of the 14 races en route to the title.The Enthusiast Network The Enthusiast Network
Winning in NASCAR
Meanwhile, A.J. Foyt had also started venturing into NASCAR. He made his first start at Riverside in 1963, where he finished second, and then picked up his first win at the 1964 Firecracker 400 at Daytona.RacingOne/ISC Archives via Getty Images ISC Archives via Getty Images
Return from injury
Foyt survived a lot of incredible crashes during his career, but none more so than at Riverside in 1965 where he was pronounced dead at the scene after a NASCAR crash but was then revived by fellow racer Parnelli Jones. Later that year, he came back and won his second straight Firecracker 400 (pictured).RacingOne/ISC Archives via Getty Images ISC Archives via Getty Images
Winning at Le Mans
In 1967, A.J. Foyt was part of the winning team at the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans driving a Ford GT40 Mk IV. Foyt was also a two-time winner at the 24 Hours of Daytona.LAT Photographic
Third Indy 500 victory
A.J. Foyt’s fifth USAC National Championship title and third Indianapolis 500 win came in 1967 as an owner-driver in a team he had founded just two years prior. He had to avoid a last-lap pileup to take the win at Indy.AP AP
Daytona 500 champion
A.J. Foyt etched his name into NASCAR’s record books when he won the 1972 Daytona 500, racing for the Wood Brothers.The Enthusiast Network The Enthusiast Network
Record-breaking fourth win
A.J. Foyt’s fourth and final Indianapolis 500 win came in 1977. He was the first driver to accomplish such a feat.LAT Photographic
Lengthy career
A.J. Foyt continued to compete into the early 1990s. His last of seven USAC National Championship titles had came in 1979, with his last win coming in 1981 at Pocono.Focus on Sport/Getty Images Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Back in the winner's circle
During the 1999 IRL season, A.J. Foyt made it back to the winner’s circle as a team owner, with Kenny Brack bringing home the checkered flag.LAT Photographic LAT Photographic
Latest team win
Racing for A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Takuma Sato got Foyt’s team its most recent win to date at Long Beach in 2013.LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt