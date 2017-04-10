Social media reactions to the Toyota GP of Long Beach

The Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach

Sunday’s Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach marked the second round of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series.

The event was a strategy-race from the get-go with some drivers immediately conserving fuel to make it on two stops. While this looked like this would work for the Andretti Autosport drivers, all four of the team’s cars failed to make it to the finish due to mechanical issues.

Instead, it was James Hinchcliffe taking home the win - his first since his near fatal crash at Indianapolis. Meanwhile, JR Hildebrand broke a bone in his left hand after a last-lap collision with Mikhail Aleshin. Here’s what the teams and drivers had to say following the race: