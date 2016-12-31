The 2016 IndyCar season in photos
Will Power’s crash in St. Pete
Will Power was unable to compete in the first race of the season after a hard crash during practice on the streets of St. Petersburg.LAT Photographic Phillip Abbott
Juan Pablo Montoya wins Round 1
After coming close to winning the championship in 2015, Juan Pablo Montoya got the ball rolling with a win at the 2016 season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg.Getty Images Brian Cleary
Return to Phoenix
The IndyCar Series returned to Phoenix International Raceway for the second round of the 2016 season, with Scott Dixon taking home the win.Getty Images Getty Images
Simon Pagenaud’s winning streak
Simon Pagenaud established himself as a championship threat early on in the season, failing to finish worse than second in the opening five races of the season, with three consecutive race wins at Long Beach, Barber and the Indianapolis road course.LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt
Alexander Rossi wins the Indy 500
The 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 was won by California native Alexander Rossi on fuel mileage. It was Rossi’s first start in the historic race.Getty Images Getty Images
Josef Newgarden’s incredible crash
Josef Newgarden was involved in a scary incident in the opening laps of the Firestone 600 back in June. Shortly after this crash it started to rain, and the end of the race was postponed until August.Getty Images Getty Images for Texas Motor Spe
Return to Road America
The IndyCar Series also made its return to Road America in 2016, where Will Power took his second win of the season, beginning to mount a championship threat.LAT Photographic
Newgarden dominates Iowa
Despite still racing with injuries sustained from his crash at Texas Motor Speedway, Josef Newgarden won the Iowa Corn 300 at Iowa Speedway in his first oval race since the incident.LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt
Four wins in six races
Will Power continued to close in on his Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud in the points with his fourth win in six races at Pocono Raceway. It was the first time the series had raced at the track since Justin Wilson’s fatal crash.LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt
Sparks fly at Texas Motor Speedway
The IndyCar Series returned to Texas Motor Speedway in August to finish the Firestone 600 two months after it had started. There was plenty of wheel-to-wheel racing throughout the race, but fortunately there were no more major incidents.MCT/TNS via Getty Images TNS via Getty Images
Photo finish
A two-month long race was decided by just 0.008 seconds as Graham Rahal just edged out James Hinchcliffe at the line.AP Images
Return to Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen was another popular track to make its way back onto the IndyCar Series calendar in 2016. Scott Dixon won the race, while Will Power failed to finish, significantly hurting him in the championship fight against Simon Pagenaud.LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt
Simon Pagenaud wins it all
Simon Pagenaud won the season finale at Sonoma Raceway in September, handing him his first Verizon IndyCar Series title.LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt