Photos from Fernando Alonso’s first Indianapolis test

Fernando Alonso took to the Indianianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the first time in his career on Wednesday, May 3.
Getting ready
The 35-year-old Spaniard seen sitting in the orange Andretti Autosport McLaren-Honda in preparation for his first oval race.
The car
Alonso's McLaren-Honda will be fielded by Andretti Autosport in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.
Fernando Alonso
Alonso has raced on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before, but this will be his first oval race.
Goals
Having won the Monaco GP in the past, this will be the second leg of Alonso's triple crown attempt. The third race is the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Getting in
Alonso seen getting in his car Wednesday morning ahead of his first test.
Rookie orientation
Alonso passed his rookie orientation test at the speedway on Wednesday, which will allow him to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 later this month.
Ready to roll
"It was fun, it was a good way to start and reach the speed," said Alonso after passing his orientation test. "A little difficult at the beginning to reach the speeds, but then the next stages it was fine. At the moment everything looks good.
"Now I think we start the real deal."
Leaving the pits
Alonso seen getting ready to hit the track.
Car setup
Fellow Andretti Autosport driver Marco Andretti had turned a few laps in Alonso's car ahead of his test to make sure the car was setup right.
Schedule conflict
Since the Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco GP will be ran on the same day, Jenson Button will be behind the wheel of Alonso's McLaren in Monaco while the Spaniard is competing in Indianapolis.
Third win?
Johnny Rutherford won the Indianapolis 500 for McLaren in 1974 and 1976. Alonso will attempt to get them their third win in the same colors as Rutherford made famous. The Associated Press contributed to this report.