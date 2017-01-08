Thirteen historic and bizarre moments from the British GP at Silverstone
Race No. 1
Giuseppe Farina seen leading Alfa Romeo teammate Luigi Fagioli during the first ever Formula 1 race at Silverstone in on May 13, 1950. Reg Parnell rounded out an all-Alfa podium.Getty Images
Pile up
Jody Scheckter triggered a multi-car crash at the end of lap 1 of the 1973 British GP. Amazingly, only one driver - Andrea de Adamich - was injured with a broken ankle. In the foreground sits the wreckage of Roger Williamson's March 731-Ford.LAT Photographic
Wet weather carnage
Multiple cars spun off at Club on Lap 56 in the rain bringing an early end to the 1975 British GP. Emerson Fittipaldi was declared the race winner.LAT Photographic
Williams' first win
Clay Regazzoni (Williams FW07 Ford) gets Williams Grand Prix Engineering's maiden Grand Prix victory at the 1979 British GP.LAT Photographic
Mansell closes in
Nigel Mansell seen closing in on teammate Nelson Piquet shortly before making a late pass for the lead that would result in a popular win at the 1987 British GP.LAT Photographic
Mansell and Senna
Nigel Mansell gives Ayrton Senna a ride back to the pits after winning the 1991 British GP. Senna had ran out of fuel in the closing stages of the race.LAT Photographic
Home-crowd favorite
The crowd floods the circuit to celebrate Nigel Mansell winning the 1992 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.LAT Photographic
Rivals collide
(From left) Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill collide while battling for the lead of the 1995 British Grand Prix. Schumacher’s teammate Johnny Herbert would go on to win the race.Getty Images
Winning in the pit
Michael Schumacher seen in the pits during the 1998 British GP. The German would win the Grand Prix in the pits as he came in to serve a penalty that had only been handed to him in the closing moments of the race.LAT Photographic Steve Etherington
Lunatic on track
A spectator ran onto the track during the 2003 British GP, bringing out the Safety Car. A marshal then tackled him and dragged him off the circuit.Getty Images
Home win
Lewis Hamilton celebrates a dominant victory in the wet in front of his home crowd at the 2008 British GP.LAT Photographic Glenn Dunbar
Red Bull rivalry
Mark Webber forces Red Bull Racing teammate Sebastian Vettel wide at the start of the 2010 British GP. "Not bad for a number two driver," said Webber after taking the win.LAT Photographic Charles Coates
Pirelli punctures
Left-rear tire failures, such as the one seen here on Sergio Perez, were the story of the day for the 2013 British GP. Fortunately, the punctures did not result in any high-speed crashes.LAT Photographic Steven Tee