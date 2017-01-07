Hammer time! Lewis Hamilton’s racing career in photos
GP2 champion
Lewis Hamilton seen with father Anthony in 2006. Hamilton won the GP2 championship that year, paving his way toward a ride in Formula 1.Getty Images Getty Images
Teammates for 2007
(From left) New McLaren teammates Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton seen prior to Hamilton’s first Formula 1 start at the 2007 Australian GP.Getty Images Getty Images
Strong debut
Lewis Hamilton finished in third place in his first Formula 1 race at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix.Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
First win
Just three months later, Lewis Hamilton took home his first Formula 1 race victory at the 2007 Canadian GP.AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images
Winning in the rain
One of Lewis Hamilton’s greatest drives came in the wet at the 2008 British GP, where he passed teammate Heikki Kovalainen (near side) for the lead and the win.AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images
Historic victory
Lewis Hamilton celebrates a historic win in front of his home fans at the 2008 British GP at Silverstone.Bongarts/Getty Images Bongarts/Getty Images
World Champion
Lewis Hamilton won his first World Championship at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix after passing Timo Glock in the final turn.LAT Photographic
Celebration
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first World Championship title with the McLaren F1 Team.Getty Images Getty Images
Senna tribute
Lewis Hamilton seen wearing a helmet paying tribute to the late Ayrton Senna during the 2011 Brazilian Grand Prix.Getty Images Hoch Zwei
Winning in the U.S.A.
In his last season for McLaren, Lewis Hamilton won the first ever Formula 1 race to be held at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin.Getty Images Getty Images
Mercedes switch
Lewis Hamilton switched to Mercedes in 2013, where he took his first win for the team at the Hungarian GP.AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images
Rosberg rivalry
A rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and his German teammate Nico Rosberg started to brew during the 2014 season, with them going wheel-to-wheel at the Bahrain GP.Getty Images Steve Etherington
Second title
Lewis Hamilton secured his second World Championship with the race win at the 2014 Abu Dhabi GP.AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images
Three-time champion
One year later, Lewis Hamilton became a three-time World Champion, securing the title at the United States Grand Prix.LAT Photographic
Hanging with the stars
While Lewis Hamilton didn’t win the 2016 title, he still took home 10 race wins, including at the Monaco GP where he was congratulated by Justin Bieber.LAT Photographic Steve Etherington