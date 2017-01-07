Hammer time! Lewis Hamilton’s racing career in photos

GP2 champion

Lewis Hamilton seen with father Anthony in 2006. Hamilton won the GP2 championship that year, paving his way toward a ride in Formula 1.

Teammates for 2007

(From left) New McLaren teammates Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton seen prior to Hamilton’s first Formula 1 start at the 2007 Australian GP.

Strong debut

Lewis Hamilton finished in third place in his first Formula 1 race at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix.

First win

Just three months later, Lewis Hamilton took home his first Formula 1 race victory at the 2007 Canadian GP.

Winning in the rain

One of Lewis Hamilton’s greatest drives came in the wet at the 2008 British GP, where he passed teammate Heikki Kovalainen (near side) for the lead and the win.

Historic victory

Lewis Hamilton celebrates a historic win in front of his home fans at the 2008 British GP at Silverstone.

World Champion

Lewis Hamilton won his first World Championship at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix after passing Timo Glock in the final turn.

Celebration

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first World Championship title with the McLaren F1 Team.

Senna tribute

Lewis Hamilton seen wearing a helmet paying tribute to the late Ayrton Senna during the 2011 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Winning in the U.S.A.

In his last season for McLaren, Lewis Hamilton won the first ever Formula 1 race to be held at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin.

Mercedes switch

Lewis Hamilton switched to Mercedes in 2013, where he took his first win for the team at the Hungarian GP.

Rosberg rivalry

A rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and his German teammate Nico Rosberg started to brew during the 2014 season, with them going wheel-to-wheel at the Bahrain GP.

Second title

Lewis Hamilton secured his second World Championship with the race win at the 2014 Abu Dhabi GP.

Three-time champion

One year later, Lewis Hamilton became a three-time World Champion, securing the title at the United States Grand Prix.

Hanging with the stars

While Lewis Hamilton didn’t win the 2016 title, he still took home 10 race wins, including at the Monaco GP where he was congratulated by Justin Bieber.

