Overall winners from the last 10 Rolex 24 races

2010: No. 9 Action Express Racing

Joao Barbosa, Terry Borcheller, Ryan Dalziel and Mike Rockenfeller raced their Riley Mk. XI-Porsche to victory. Later that year, Rockenfeller would become the first driver since 1988 to win both the 24 Hours of Daytona and 24 Hours of Le Mans in the same year.

LAT Photographic

Brian Czobat