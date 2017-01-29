Overall winners from the last 10 Rolex 24 races
2007: No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates
Scott Pruett, Salvador Duran and Juan Pablo Montoya took their Riley-Lexus to victory. For Montoya, he became the first driver to win an F1 race, the Indy 500, a Champ Car title and the 24 Hours of Daytona.LAT Photographic
2008: No. 01 Telmex Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Pruett, Memo Rojas, Dario Franchitti and Juan Pablo Montoya gave Chip Ganassi Racing its third consecutive win at the 24 Hours of Daytona.LAT Photographic Rick Dole
2009: No. 58 Brumos Racing
Brumos Racing put an end to Chip Ganassi Racing’s winning streak in 2009 with Darren Law, David Donohue, Buddy Rice and Antonio Garcia behind the wheel.LAT Photographic F.Peirce Williams
2010: No. 9 Action Express Racing
Joao Barbosa, Terry Borcheller, Ryan Dalziel and Mike Rockenfeller raced their Riley Mk. XI-Porsche to victory. Later that year, Rockenfeller would become the first driver since 1988 to win both the 24 Hours of Daytona and 24 Hours of Le Mans in the same year.LAT Photographic Brian Czobat
2011: No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates
Scott Pruett, Memo Rojas, Graham Rahal and Joey Hand raced to victory in a race that ended with a one-lap shootout to the checkered flag.LAT Photographic
2012: No. 60 Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
A.J. Allmendinger, Oswaldo Negri, John Pew and the late Justin Wilson won the 50th edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona in their Riley Mk. XXVI-Ford.LAT Photographic Paul Webb
2013: No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates
Chip Ganassi Racing returned to Victory Lane in 2013 with Charlie Kimball, Juan Pablo Montoya, Scott Pruett and Memo Rojas behind the wheel.LAT Photographic
2014: No. 5 Action Express Racing
Action Express Racing held off Wayne Taylor Racing by 1.4 seconds with Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi and Sebastien Bourdais behind the wheel.LAT Photographic F. Peirce Williams
2015: No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates
The “Star Car” took the win in 2015, with IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan and NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray behind the wheel.LAT Photographic Richard Dole
2016: No. 2 Tequila Patron ESM
Pipo Derani turned heads at the 2016 24 Hours of Daytona, co-driving the No. 2 Ligier JS P2-Honda to victory alongside Scott Sharp, Ed Brown and Johannes van Overbeek.LAT Photographic F. Peirce Williams