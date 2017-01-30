Celebration shots from the Rolex 24

Cruising in

Ricky Taylor drives the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac into Victory Lane.

Celebration time

(From left) Max Angelelli, Jeff Gordon, Ricky Taylor and Jordan Taylor celebrate their victory.

Team photo

The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing team poses for a photo.

Podium celebration

The winning drivers celebrate after taking the overall win at the 55th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

GTLM winner

Meanwhile, the No. 66 Ford GT held on for the win in GT Le Mans.

GTLM celebration

The Chip Ganassi Racing Team pose for a team photo following the win.

Ford GT winning drivers

Joey Hand, Dirk Muller and Sebastien Bourdais celebrate after bringing the No. 66 Ford GT home in first position.

PC victory

The No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA FLM09 crosses the finish line in first place in the PC class.

PC celebration

(From left) PC class winners Nicholas Boulle, Patricio O'Ward, James French and Kyle Masson celebrate their win on the podium.

GTD victory

The No. 28 Team Alegra Porsche 911 took the win in GTD.

GTD celebration

(From left) GTD class winners Michael de Quasada, Daniel Morad, Carlos de Quesada, Jesse Lazare and Michael Christensen celebrate their win on the podium.

