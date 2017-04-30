Gallery: Lap 1 carnage at Phoenix

A five-car wreck on Lap 1 of Saturday’s Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix started when the rear end of Mikhail Aleshin's No. 7 machine stepped out. Aleshin slid up into points leader Sebastien Bourdais (18) while Marco Andretti (27) spun while reacting to the incident in front of him.
Blocked track
With Bourdais and Aleshin in the outside wall and Andretti spinning in the middle of the track, there was very little room for the cars behind to go.
Impact
Mikhail Aleshin's car shoots out sparks as it makes contact with the outside wall.
Lucky escape
While things were ugly in front of him, James Hinchcliffe (5) was one of the cars able to use the apron to avoid the carnage.
Chilton involved
Max Chilton (8), much like Andretti, also spins trying to avoid the incident.
High line blocked
Aleshin's car begins to slide down the track after hitting the wall while Andretti is still spinning up towards the wall.
Andretti in the wall
Marco Andretti's No. 27 car finally slides all the way up toward the outside wall.
Chilton and Rahal collide
Max Chilton slides up the track after his spin and collects the No. 15 of Graham Rahal.
Rahal also gets Andretti
Graham Rahal made a second impact with Marco Andretti, whose car slid back down from the wall.
Carnage
The wrecked cars of Rahal (15), Andretti (27), Aleshin (7) and Chilton (8).
Chilton walks away
All five cars involved in the incident were Hondas. All five drivers were checked and released from the infield care center.
Debris field
The race continued under caution for 20 laps while marshals cleaned up the track.
Aleshin and Andretti
The wrecked cars of Aleshin and Andretti lay destroyed in the middle of the circuit.
Rahal towed away
Graham's Rahal car gets taken back to the pits. The race continued without any more major incidents.