Something for everyone: Cars and trucks from the Charlotte AutoFair

The Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts at Charlotte Motor Speedway has something for everyone. Here are some of the many beautiful cars and trucks at the event, which runs through Sunday.
Tom Jensen
Timeless design
The 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air was one of the most enduring designs in American automotive history.
Tom Jensen
Rusty roller
OK, this is way cool — an old Ford pickup that looks like a used-up junker, but it’s equipped with a modern fuel-injected engine, all-wheel drive and lot of amenities.
Tom Jensen
Mopar muscle
One of the icons of the muscle-car era is the early 1970s Dodge Challenger. Here’s a very nice big-block convertible.
Tom Jensen
K.I.T.T.
Remember the television show “Knight Rider?” Well, K.I.T.T., the high-tech Pontiac Firebird is here. Alas, no sign of David Hasselhoff.
Tom Jensen
Your father’s Oldsmobile
Another golden oldie from the height of the muscle car era was the high-torque Oldsmobile 442. Sadly, the brand is long gone.
Tom Jensen
Bavarian beauty
This looks like fun – a classic BMW 2002 from the mid-1970s. These agile coupes were popular with enthusiasts.
Tom Jensen
Pacing the field
There are a lot of pace cars at AutoFair, including these Pontiac Firebirds from the 1980s. The one in front paced the Daytona 500, the one in back, the Indianapolis 500.
Tom Jensen
Cadillac ranch
When Bruce Springsteen sang about the joys of the “Cadillac Ranch,” you have to think he had some of these big 1950s cruisers in mind.
Tom Jensen
In black and white
A pair of mid-1950s Ford Thunderbirds a/k/a “Baby Birds,” remind us that the fifties were the black-and-white generation.
Tom Jensen
Stunning Stingray
The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was an instant hit when it was introduced in the 1963 model year.
Tom Jensen
Junk in the trunk
In the 1950s, the cars were big. This 1957 Chevrolet will hold a whole lot of junk in its trunk.
Tom Jensen
Little red roadster
Looking for a drop-dead gorgeous pre-World War II convertible? Here you go.
Tom Jensen
Rockford Files
In all its glory, here’s the gold Pontiac Firebird James Garner drover in “The Rockford Files.”
Tom Jensen
Grandmaster flash
Chip Foose’s insane custom 1935 Chevrolet, known as “Grandmaster” is one of several custom cars on display from his amazing collection.
Tom Jensen
Turning 50
With this year being the 50th anniversary of the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird, there are lots of both at the AutoFair.
Tom Jensen
Cuddle bug
One of the staples of every car show is the cute Volkswagen Beetle from the 1950s-70s time period.
Tom Jensen
One of a kind
There is no shortage of unique trucks at the AutoFair. Check out this chopped and brightly painted example.
Tom Jensen
On the prowl
The Prowler was a two-seat roadster made by Plymouth and Chrysler from 1997 to 2002.
Tom Jensen
Two-tone treasure
This mid-1950s Ford features classic colors from the era: Colonial White over Sunset Coral.
Tom Jensen
Great Brit
And now for something completely different — a very nice Triumph TR4 roadster.