Highlights from the 2017 Jarama Classic

Classic Endurance Racing

Split in two groups, the Classic Endurance Racing (CER) grids cater to sports prototypes and GT machines from the second half of the 1960s through to the early 1980s.

Boasting the best grid of the weekend, the CER1 field was both diverse and interesting with the aforementioned Porsche 917 K grabbing a lot of attention. It was driven with great verve by its new owner, Claudio Roddaro and was on track for a podium finish until an off ended his charge. At the very sharp end of the field there was nothing to be done about the pace of Philipp Bruehwiler in his Chevron B19, particularly after Maurizio Bianco was forced to park his sister car early on.

Wearing Martini colors, just like the 917 K, the stars of the CER2 field were a pair of Lancia Beta Montecarlos entered by Franco Meiners. Unfortunately, one broke down early but Meiners, sharing with former F1 racer Alex Caffi, did manage to win the GT2 class. Another unusual car in the field was a Cosworth DFV-engined Lola T292, which had originally been powered by a very rare two-liter V8 built by renowned Italian engine tuners Romeo Ferraris. With a B26, recently repatriated from the United States and driven by Matin O'Connell the outright victory in the CER2 race also went to a Chevron.