Gallery of cool cars from the Charlotte AutoFair

2017 Charlotte AutoFair

The Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts is open for business at Charlotte Motor Speedway now through Sunday afternoon at the Concord, N.C., track. Featured attractions include a “Women in Racing” display that will have one of Danica Patrick’s NASCAR stock cars and an Indy Car.

Famed West Coast hot rod designer Chip Foose will both show off his personal vehicles and demonstrate 3M automotive products at the 3M/Chip Foose Classic American Showcase. And there will be a collection of 50th anniversary Chevrolet Camaros and Pontiac Firebirds.