Fifteen hot cars from Barrett-Jackson
Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale
The weather outside is frightful in much of the United States, but it should nice this week in the Valley of the Sun, which is home to the 46th annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Collector-Car Auction, which runs through Jan. 22. Here are 15 of our favorite cars set to go across the block.Barrett-Jackson
1962 Corvette custom
Barrett-Jackson always has a ton of cool Corvettes, but even by the auction’s lofty standards, this one is something special: A unique, 500-horsepower custom that has won numerous show awards and been featured on a number of TV shows.Barrett-Jackson
1955 Gilda Streamline X “Gilda”
This one-off custom was made for the Turin Auto Show in 1955. This car was designed by Giovanni Savonuzzi and commissioned by famed Chrysler design chief Virgil Exner. It was used to promote the film noir classic movie “Gilda,” starring Rita Hayworth, who was dubbed "La Vedette Atomique," or "the Atomic Starlet."Barrett-Jackson
1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
OK, all you “Smokey & the Bandit” fans, here’s your car: A custom 1978 Firebird that’s actually owned by Reynolds and has been modified to resemble the black Trans Am he drove in the hit film. And, yes, it comes with the screaming chicken decal on the hood.Barrett-Jackson
1964 Cheetah
The Cheetah was a lightweight race car made in the mid-1960s by Bill Thomas Race Cars of Anaheim, Calif. Most had small-block Chevrolet engines; this one has a big-block 427, which must make it thrilling to drive. Or utterly terrifying.Barrett-Jackson
1972 Plymouth Barracuda Funny Car
NHRA legend Don “The Snake” Prudhomme has three Funny Cars up for auction at Barrett-Jackson. We’re going to showcase this one, because after all, who doesn’t love Hot Wheels? This is a piece of drag-racing history.Barrett-Jackson
2011 Ferrari 458 Italia
Driving any Ferrari 458 Italia is thrilling, it really is. But this one belonged to teen heartthrob Justin Bieber, which makes it all the more desirable for some people. Put the pedal to the metal for a full blast of Bieber Fever.Barrett-Jackson
1957 Ford Fairlane
Every auction, it seems has a ton of nice ’57 Chevys. But ’57 Fords are rare birds indeed. This Fairlane is powered by a 657-horsepower Holman-Moody Ford V-8. Beautiful, stylish and unusual, you can bet it’s fast, too.Barrett-Jackson
1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I roadster
Arguably the most sensual and elegant sports car design of all time, the Series I E-Type is even more beautiful today than it was 53 years ago. Perfect colors, too: Carmen Red over tan leather.Barrett-Jackson
1959 Cadillac Series 62 convertible
You know this Baby Got Back. Nothing said “space age” quite like the amazing tail fins on the 1959 Cadillac, the high-water mark of post-World War II design excess. These are mammoth and historically fascinating.Barrett-Jackson
1965 Volkswagen Type II 21-window Deluxe Bus
A throwback to the days of hash pipes and patchouli oil, this Volkswagen Microbus has been tastefully modded, with black-and-white paint over a red interior, lowered suspension and a hopped-up engine. Grateful Dead 8-tracks not included.Barrett-Jackson
1932 Ford Roadster
It took 12,000 hours for of Hot Rods by Greg to build this amazing custom, which features a one-off copper paint job. This beautiful rod has one numerous show awards for its fabulous build quality, looks and workmanship.Barrett-Jackson
1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo “Intimidator” Show Car
This is a one-off No. 33 Intimidator Dale Earnhardt prototype concept, wide-body Monte Carlo show car out of the GM Heritage Collection. This heavily modified vehicle is not street legal but it is very cool nonetheless.Barrett-Jackson
1969 Dodge Charger 500
That thing got a Hemi? Oh, hell, yes, it does. The Charger 500 was a stop-gap design that Dodge racing executives hoped would dominate NASCAR. It didn’t, though this one has the right provenance: A 426-cubic-inch Hemi engine and it was sold new by Mr. Norm’s Grand-Spaulding Dodge in Chicago, the most famous Dodge dealer ever.Barrett-Jackson
1956 DeSoto Indianapolis 500 pace car
This is so cool — one of just 100 Indy 500 pace cars produced by DeSoto in 1956. This one has just 72,000 original miles and has won a ton of awards. It even comes with a built-in record player.Barrett-Jackson
1933 Packard Super 8 Touring 5/7 passenger
Here is true elegance and style from the era of the Great Depression: Just the third Packard Super 8 built in 1933, it epitomizes just how lavish luxury cars were back in the day.Barrett-Jackson