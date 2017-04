Billy Monger

F1 teams are offering support to Billy Monger - the 17-year-old who lost his legs in an F4 crash at Donington - at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. Williams Martini Racing is donating the suit Felipe Massa will wear this weekend and Lance Stroll's boots to help raise funds for Billy Monger's recovery. Lewis Hamilton says that the crash "really hit home" for him while many cars will run with "#BillyWhizz" this weekend in support of the young racer.