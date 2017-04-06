On This Day: Two chaotic F1 races

The 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix was the 700th Formula One World Championship race. Due to the conditions, the race started behind the Safety Car.
Getty ImagesMark Thompson
Bad luck Barrichello
Home-crowd favorite Rubens Barrichello had been dominating the race early on but a fuel issue robbed him of a win in front of his fans.
LAT Photographic
Turn 3 river
A river in Turn 3 caught out multiple drivers, including defending World Champion Michael Schumacher, during the race.
LAT PhotographicSteve Etherington
The World's Most Expensive Junkyard?
Some of the wrecked cars caught out by the Turn 3 river.
Getty ImagesBryn Lennon
Mark Webber's crash
Mark Webber crashes in the final turn in his Jaguar. The incident scattered debris all over the track.
LAT Photographic
Giancarlo Fisichella leads
Giancarlo Fisichella leads behind the Safety Car having just made a move on McLaren’s Kimi Raikkonen for the top spot.
Getty ImagesClive Rose
Fernando Alonso's crash
Fernando Alonso is tended to after crashing into the debris left by Mark Webber. The race is called and Alonso was credited with third.
Getty ImagesClive Rose
Winner!
Giancarlo Fisichella’s Jordan catches fire following the race.
LAT PhotographicLorenzo Bellanca
Places, please!
None of the drivers were in their right place on the podium. Fisichella and Raikkonen should be standing the other way around, while Fernando Alonso was receiving medical attention after finishing third.
Getty ImagesMark Thompson
Race No. 900
While the 2003 Brazilian GP on April 6 was Race No. 700, the 2014 Bahrain GP on April 6 was Race No. 900. Lewis Hamilton beats his teammate Nico Rosberg into the first turn.
Al Staley
Maldonado’d
Esteban Gutierrez is turned upside-down in his Sauber after a collision with Pastor Maldonado during the race.
AFP/Getty ImagesMarwan Naamani
It begins...
The rivalry between Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg really kicked off with the battle in the closing laps of the 2014 Bahrain GP.
LAT PhotographicSteve Etherington
Friends for now
Nico Rosberg shakes hands with Lewis Hamilton (right; race winner) after their battle at the 2014 Bahrain GP.